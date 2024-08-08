Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 1691.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1745.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1736.95 and closed at 1691.5. The high for the day was 1749.55 and the low was 1700.3. The market capitalization was 47,372.95 crore with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a 52-week low of 1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 31,097 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.90%, currently trading at 1753.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 51.62% to 1753.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.61%
3 Months7.25%
6 Months5.09%
YTD14.89%
1 Year51.62%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11755.03Support 11712.38
Resistance 21770.17Support 21684.87
Resistance 31797.68Support 31669.73
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 18.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4453
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
08 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 558 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1530 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 527 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1691.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1749.55 & 1700.3 yesterday to end at 1745.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

