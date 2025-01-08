Explore
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 1447.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1447.7 and closed slightly lower at 1447.65. The stock reached a high of 1483.8 and a low of 1442.95 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 39,412.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.3, with a trading volume of 13,148 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22:59 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 1.47%, currently trading at 1451.40. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 2.16%, reaching 1451.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, climbing to 23746.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months-10.25%
6 Months-14.3%
YTD0.61%
1 Year-2.16%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11489.92Support 11449.32
Resistance 21507.18Support 21425.98
Resistance 31530.52Support 31408.72
08 Jan 2025, 08:36:25 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 13.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4445
    Hold3443
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 889 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 874 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 876 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03:48 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1447.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1483.8 & 1442.95 yesterday to end at 1473.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

