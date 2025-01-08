KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1447.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹1447.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1483.8 and a low of ₹1442.95 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹39,412.53 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3, with a trading volume of 13,148 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 1.47%, currently trading at ₹1451.40. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 2.16%, reaching ₹1451.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, climbing to 23746.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|-10.25%
|6 Months
|-14.3%
|YTD
|0.61%
|1 Year
|-2.16%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1489.92
|Support 1
|1449.32
|Resistance 2
|1507.18
|Support 2
|1425.98
|Resistance 3
|1530.52
|Support 3
|1408.72
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 13.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 889 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 874 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 876 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1447.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1483.8 & ₹1442.95 yesterday to end at ₹1473.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.