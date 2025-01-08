LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 1447.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.