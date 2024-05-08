KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1515 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1520.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1521 and a low of ₹1485.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹41477.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 85818 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1526.02
|Support 1
|1487.27
|Resistance 2
|1544.38
|Support 2
|1466.88
|Resistance 3
|1564.77
|Support 3
|1448.52
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 45.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 85 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1521 & ₹1485.95 yesterday to end at ₹1515. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
