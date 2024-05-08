Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1515 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1513 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at 1515 on the last trading day with an open price of 1520.2. The stock reached a high of 1521 and a low of 1485.95. The market capitalization stood at 41477.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 85818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11526.02Support 11487.27
Resistance 21544.38Support 21466.88
Resistance 31564.77Support 31448.52
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 705 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1298 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 85 k.

08 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1515 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1521 & 1485.95 yesterday to end at 1515. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

