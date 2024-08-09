KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1757.1 and closed at ₹1738.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1770.6, and the low was ₹1703.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹46326.89 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27802 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 590 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1770.6 & ₹1703.55 yesterday to end at ₹1707.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.