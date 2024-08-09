Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 1738.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1707.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at 1757.1 and closed at 1738.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1770.6, and the low was 1703.55. The market capitalization stands at 46326.89 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1928.75 and 1038.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 618 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1523 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 590 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1738.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1770.6 & 1703.55 yesterday to end at 1707.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

