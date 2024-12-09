Explore
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1482.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1510.8 and closed at 1492.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1510.8 and a low of 1474.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 40,210.72 crores, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 38,310 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the 52-week low is 1283.3.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:34:20 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1490, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1482.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1468.42 and 1497.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1468.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1497.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at 1487.75. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have risen by 1.52%, reaching 1487.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.2%
3 Months-14.95%
6 Months-2.86%
YTD-2.16%
1 Year1.52%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50:18 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11497.67Support 11468.42
Resistance 21515.33Support 21456.83
Resistance 31526.92Support 31439.17
09 Dec 2024, 08:32:10 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1837.0, 23.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1519 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1498 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1481 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1492.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1510.8 & 1474.65 yesterday to end at 1482.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

