KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1510.8 and closed at ₹1492.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1510.8 and a low of ₹1474.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹40,210.72 crores, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 38,310 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1283.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1490 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1468.42 and ₹1497.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1468.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1497.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹1487.75. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have risen by 1.52%, reaching ₹1487.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a significant rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.2%
|3 Months
|-14.95%
|6 Months
|-2.86%
|YTD
|-2.16%
|1 Year
|1.52%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1497.67
|Support 1
|1468.42
|Resistance 2
|1515.33
|Support 2
|1456.83
|Resistance 3
|1526.92
|Support 3
|1439.17
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1837.0, 23.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1481 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1510.8 & ₹1474.65 yesterday to end at ₹1482.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.