KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1471 and closed slightly higher at ₹1473.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1473.15 and a low of ₹1418.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹38,777.24 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3. BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,597 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 924 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1473.15 & ₹1418.5 yesterday to end at ₹1425. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend