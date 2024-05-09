KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1491.05 and closed at ₹1508.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1518.4 and a low of ₹1487.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹41158.58 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 418,622 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 12.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 36.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 386 k & BSE volume was 418 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1518.4 & ₹1487.6 yesterday to end at ₹1508.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
