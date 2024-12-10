KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1484.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1482.40. The stock experienced a high of ₹1552 and a low of ₹1480.25. With a market capitalization of ₹41,649.63 crore, the company’s shares have a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 207,123 shares for the day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1552 & ₹1480.25 yesterday to end at ₹1533.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.