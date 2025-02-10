Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 10 Feb 2025, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1434.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1447.50 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1442 and closed at 1434.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1453.80 and a low of 1424 during the session. With a market capitalization of 39,329.97 crore, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 13,121 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11459.43Support 11429.08
Resistance 21471.77Support 21411.07
Resistance 31489.78Support 31398.73
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 9.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5544
    Hold3334
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell1122
10 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 554 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1816 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 541 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1434.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1453.80 & 1424 yesterday to end at 1447.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

