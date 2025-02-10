KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1442 and closed at ₹1434.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1453.80 and a low of ₹1424 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹39,329.97 crore, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 13,121 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1459.43
|Support 1
|1429.08
|Resistance 2
|1471.77
|Support 2
|1411.07
|Resistance 3
|1489.78
|Support 3
|1398.73
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 9.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 541 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1453.80 & ₹1424 yesterday to end at ₹1447.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.