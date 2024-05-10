KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1490.05 and closed at ₹1498.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1517.6 and a low of ₹1482. The market capitalization stood at ₹40682.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹874.1. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 25662 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.72
|Support 1
|1481.07
|Resistance 2
|1537.68
|Support 2
|1462.38
|Resistance 3
|1556.37
|Support 3
|1443.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 13.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 39.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1517.6 & ₹1482 yesterday to end at ₹1498.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
