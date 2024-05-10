Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1498.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1490.05 and closed at 1498.85. The stock reached a high of 1517.6 and a low of 1482. The market capitalization stood at 40682.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764 and the 52-week low was 874.1. The BSE volume for KPIT Technologies was 25662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.72Support 11481.07
Resistance 21537.68Support 21462.38
Resistance 31556.37Support 31443.42
10 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 13.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 766 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1271 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1498.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1517.6 & 1482 yesterday to end at 1498.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.