KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1447.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1449.95 and closed slightly lower at 1447.50. The stock reached a high of 1454.55 and a low of 1418.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,934.63 crore, KPIT's shares traded at a volume of 11,619 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 479 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1811 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1447.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1454.55 & 1418.85 yesterday to end at 1432.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

