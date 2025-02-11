KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1449.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1447.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1454.55 and a low of ₹1418.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹38,934.63 crore, KPIT's shares traded at a volume of 11,619 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1454.55 & ₹1418.85 yesterday to end at ₹1432.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.