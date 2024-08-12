Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 1707.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1754 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1746.75 and closed at 1707.25. The stock hit a high of 1763 and a low of 1730.95, with a BSE trading volume of 20,641 shares. The company has a market capitalization of 47,595.47 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a low of 1038.5 to a high of 1928.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11773.07Support 11741.37
Resistance 21783.63Support 21720.23
Resistance 31804.77Support 31709.67
12 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 17.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4453
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
12 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 562 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1505 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 542 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1707.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1763 & 1730.95 yesterday to end at 1754. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

