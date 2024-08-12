KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1746.75 and closed at ₹1707.25. The stock hit a high of ₹1763 and a low of ₹1730.95, with a BSE trading volume of 20,641 shares. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,595.47 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a low of ₹1038.5 to a high of ₹1928.75.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1773.07
|Support 1
|1741.37
|Resistance 2
|1783.63
|Support 2
|1720.23
|Resistance 3
|1804.77
|Support 3
|1709.67
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 17.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 542 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1763 & ₹1730.95 yesterday to end at ₹1754. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.