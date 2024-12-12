KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1548.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1560.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1554.95 and closed at 1548.80, experiencing a high of 1562.90 and a low of 1549.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 42,050.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,049 shares, reflecting investor activity around the stock's performance in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1548.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1562.9 & 1549.55 yesterday to end at 1560.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

