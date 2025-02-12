KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1430.05 and closed at ₹1438.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1435.95 and a low of ₹1361.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹37,501.36 crore, the company continues to be a notable player in the market. The 52-week range for KPIT Technologies is between ₹1223.75 and ₹1928.75, with a trading volume of 77,288 shares on BSE.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.22%, currently trading at ₹1377.10. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have dropped by 15.38%, reaching ₹1377.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|3.92%
|6 Months
|-17.66%
|YTD
|-1.15%
|1 Year
|-15.38%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1424.47
|Support 1
|1350.02
|Resistance 2
|1467.93
|Support 2
|1319.03
|Resistance 3
|1498.92
|Support 3
|1275.57
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 14.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 943 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1824 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 866 k & BSE volume was 77 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1438.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1435.95 & ₹1361.90 yesterday to end at ₹1380.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend