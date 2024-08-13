KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1753.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹1754.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1826.4 and a low of ₹1717.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹48,938.67 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 42,282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹1802.90. Over the past year, however, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 57.90% to reach ₹1802.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.51%
|3 Months
|14.24%
|6 Months
|5.59%
|YTD
|19.13%
|1 Year
|57.9%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1851.13
|Support 1
|1739.23
|Resistance 2
|1895.47
|Support 2
|1671.67
|Resistance 3
|1963.03
|Support 3
|1627.33
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 14.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1199 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1157 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1754.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1826.4 & ₹1717.2 yesterday to end at ₹1803.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend