KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 1754.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1803.5 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1753.8 and closed slightly higher at 1754.95. The stock reached a high of 1826.4 and a low of 1717.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 48,938.67 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 1928.75 and a low of 1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 42,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has decreased by 0.11%, currently trading at 1802.90. Over the past year, however, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 57.90% to reach 1802.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.51%
3 Months14.24%
6 Months5.59%
YTD19.13%
1 Year57.9%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11851.13Support 11739.23
Resistance 21895.47Support 21671.67
Resistance 31963.03Support 31627.33
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 14.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4453
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1199 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1157 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1754.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1826.4 & 1717.2 yesterday to end at 1803.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

