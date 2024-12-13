KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1554.95 and closed at ₹1548.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1562.90 and a low of ₹1532.35 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,842.38 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30, with a trading volume of 28,673 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1558.22
|Support 1
|1527.12
|Resistance 2
|1576.33
|Support 2
|1514.13
|Resistance 3
|1589.32
|Support 3
|1496.02
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 15.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1055 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1562.9 & ₹1532.35 yesterday to end at ₹1545.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.