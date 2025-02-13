Explore
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1353.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1351.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1385 and closed slightly lower at 1380.20. The stock reached a high of 1387.55 and a low of 1322.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 36,769.11 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75, with a trading volume of 50,875 shares recorded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36:14 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1351.15, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1353.25

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1351.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1316.68 and 1382.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1316.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1382.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:19:32 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 1352.35. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have declined by 15.38%, reaching 1352.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.21%
3 Months3.92%
6 Months-17.66%
YTD-1.15%
1 Year-15.38%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11382.28Support 11316.68
Resistance 21417.92Support 21286.72
Resistance 31447.88Support 31251.08
13 Feb 2025, 08:31:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 16.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5544
    Hold3334
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell1122
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1013 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1809 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 962 k & BSE volume was 50 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05:17 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1380.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1387.55 & 1322.40 yesterday to end at 1353.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

