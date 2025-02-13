KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1385 and closed slightly lower at ₹1380.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1387.55 and a low of ₹1322.40 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹36,769.11 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75, with a trading volume of 50,875 shares recorded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1351.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1316.68 and ₹1382.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1316.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1382.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1352.35. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have declined by 15.38%, reaching ₹1352.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|3.92%
|6 Months
|-17.66%
|YTD
|-1.15%
|1 Year
|-15.38%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1382.28
|Support 1
|1316.68
|Resistance 2
|1417.92
|Support 2
|1286.72
|Resistance 3
|1447.88
|Support 3
|1251.08
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 16.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 962 k & BSE volume was 50 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1387.55 & ₹1322.40 yesterday to end at ₹1353.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend