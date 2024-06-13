KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1485.5, reached a high of ₹1490, and a low of ₹1472.35 before closing at ₹1476.8. The market capitalization was ₹40,645.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a low of ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 10,435 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1490 & ₹1472.35 yesterday to end at ₹1476.8. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.