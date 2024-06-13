Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1476.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1485.5, reached a high of 1490, and a low of 1472.35 before closing at 1476.8. The market capitalization was 40,645.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a low of 961. The BSE volume for the day was 10,435 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 455 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1026 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1476.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1490 & 1472.35 yesterday to end at 1476.8. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.