KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1233.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1225.40 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1249.10 and closed at 1233.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1249.10 and a low of 1221.90 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 33,636.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1142.15, with a trading volume of 7,666 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1239.95 & a low of 1222.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1226.97 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1216.83 & 1211.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11235.95Support 11218.05
Resistance 21246.9Support 21211.1
Resistance 31253.85Support 31200.15
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1233.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1249.10 & 1221.90 yesterday to end at 1225.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.