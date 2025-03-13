KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1249.10 and closed at ₹1233.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1249.10 and a low of ₹1221.90 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹33,636.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1142.15, with a trading volume of 7,666 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1239.95 & a low of 1222.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1226.97 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1216.83 & 1211.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1235.95
|Support 1
|1218.05
|Resistance 2
|1246.9
|Support 2
|1211.1
|Resistance 3
|1253.85
|Support 3
|1200.15
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1249.10 & ₹1221.90 yesterday to end at ₹1225.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend