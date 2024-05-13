KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Investors wary as KPIT Technologies shares decline

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies, the open price was ₹1496.95, the close price was ₹1496.2, the high was ₹1497, and the low was ₹1437.65. The market capitalization was ₹40149.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 305,642 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1435, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1462.75
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1435 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1434.33 and ₹1488.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1434.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1488.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -1.46% and is currently trading at ₹1441.45. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 63.06% to ₹1441.45. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|3 Months
|-16.52%
|6 Months
|6.92%
|YTD
|-3.3%
|1 Year
|63.06%
KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1488.28
|Support 1
|1434.33
|Resistance 2
|1516.12
|Support 2
|1408.22
|Resistance 3
|1542.23
|Support 3
|1380.38
KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 15.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 941 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1285 k
The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 635 k & BSE volume was 305 k.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1496.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1497 & ₹1437.65 yesterday to end at ₹1496.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
