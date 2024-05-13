KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Investors wary as KPIT Technologies shares decline

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies, the open price was ₹1496.95, the close price was ₹1496.2, the high was ₹1497, and the low was ₹1437.65. The market capitalization was ₹40149.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 305,642 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1435 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1434.33 and ₹1488.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1434.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1488.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -1.46% and is currently trading at ₹1441.45. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 63.06% to ₹1441.45. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|3 Months
|-16.52%
|6 Months
|6.92%
|YTD
|-3.3%
|1 Year
|63.06%
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1488.28
|Support 1
|1434.33
|Resistance 2
|1516.12
|Support 2
|1408.22
|Resistance 3
|1542.23
|Support 3
|1380.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 15.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 635 k & BSE volume was 305 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1497 & ₹1437.65 yesterday to end at ₹1496.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
