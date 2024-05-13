Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Investors wary as KPIT Technologies shares decline

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 1462.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies, the open price was 1496.95, the close price was 1496.2, the high was 1497, and the low was 1437.65. The market capitalization was 40149.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 305,642 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1435, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1462.75

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1435 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1434.33 and 1488.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1434.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1488.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -1.46% and is currently trading at 1441.45. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 63.06% to 1441.45. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.77%
3 Months-16.52%
6 Months6.92%
YTD-3.3%
1 Year63.06%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11488.28Support 11434.33
Resistance 21516.12Support 21408.22
Resistance 31542.23Support 31380.38
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 15.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 941 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1285 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 635 k & BSE volume was 305 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1496.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1497 & 1437.65 yesterday to end at 1496.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

