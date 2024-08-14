KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1790.5 and closed at ₹1804.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1820.9 and a low of ₹1741. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹47,438.08 crore. KPIT Technologies has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 58,011 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 537 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1820.9 & ₹1741 yesterday to end at ₹1748.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.