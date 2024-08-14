KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 1804.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1748.2 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.