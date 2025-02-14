KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1356 and closed slightly lower at ₹1353.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1363.85 and a low of ₹1333.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹36,383.28 crore, KPIT's performance remains notable amidst its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75. The trading volume on BSE was 31,305 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1357.25
|Support 1
|1330.25
|Resistance 2
|1374.4
|Support 2
|1320.4
|Resistance 3
|1384.25
|Support 3
|1303.25
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 17.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 637 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1363.85 & ₹1333.50 yesterday to end at ₹1339.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend