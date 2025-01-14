Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -4.42 %. The stock closed at 1369.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1350.05 and closed at 1369.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1381.9 and a low of 1302.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,570.92 crore, KPIT's performance remains strong, though it is trading below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its low of 1283.3. The BSE volume stood at 102,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1159 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 941 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1057 k & BSE volume was 102 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1369.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1381.9 & 1302.3 yesterday to end at 1309.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

