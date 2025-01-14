KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1350.05 and closed at ₹1369.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1381.9 and a low of ₹1302.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,570.92 crore, KPIT's performance remains strong, though it is trading below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its low of ₹1283.3. The BSE volume stood at 102,169 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1057 k & BSE volume was 102 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1381.9 & ₹1302.3 yesterday to end at ₹1309.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend