Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1440.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1442.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1468.35, reached a high of 1468.35, and closed at 1462.75 with a low of 1422.65. The market capitalization stood at 39597.33 crore. The 52-week high was at 1764 and the low was at 874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19965 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:34:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1456.3 & a low of 1442.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11456.4Support 11442.4
Resistance 21463.35Support 21435.35
Resistance 31470.4Support 31428.4
14 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55:53 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price rose by 0.41% to reach 1446.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cyient is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge, among others, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7091.1526.550.389191.16720.0544161.13
Mphasis2264.9512.60.562835.01807.042807.33
KPIT Technologies1446.655.950.411764.0895.139659.01
Coforge4559.227.150.66840.04060.1528185.43
Cyient1697.55-3.85-0.232457.01209.018658.18
14 May 2024, 09:30:10 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1442.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1442.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1421.5 and 1467.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1421.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1467.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:25:02 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 1445.00. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have surged by 60.51% to reach 1445.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.7%
3 Months-17.53%
6 Months3.51%
YTD-4.72%
1 Year60.51%
14 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11467.7Support 11421.5
Resistance 21491.9Support 21399.5
Resistance 31513.9Support 31375.3
14 May 2024, 08:38:13 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 17.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:20:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today : KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 410 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1279 k

The trading volume yesterday was 67.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 390 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07:39 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1462.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1468.35 & 1422.65 yesterday to end at 1462.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

