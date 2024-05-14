KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1468.35, reached a high of ₹1468.35, and closed at ₹1462.75 with a low of ₹1422.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹39597.33 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1764 and the low was at ₹874.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19965 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1456.3 & a low of 1442.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1456.4
|Support 1
|1442.4
|Resistance 2
|1463.35
|Support 2
|1435.35
|Resistance 3
|1470.4
|Support 3
|1428.4
Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price rose by 0.41% to reach ₹1446.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cyient is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge, among others, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7091.15
|26.55
|0.38
|9191.1
|6720.05
|44161.13
|Mphasis
|2264.95
|12.6
|0.56
|2835.0
|1807.0
|42807.33
|KPIT Technologies
|1446.65
|5.95
|0.41
|1764.0
|895.1
|39659.01
|Coforge
|4559.2
|27.15
|0.6
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28185.43
|Cyient
|1697.55
|-3.85
|-0.23
|2457.0
|1209.0
|18658.18
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1442.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1421.5 and ₹1467.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1421.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1467.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹1445.00. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have surged by 60.51% to reach ₹1445.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.7%
|3 Months
|-17.53%
|6 Months
|3.51%
|YTD
|-4.72%
|1 Year
|60.51%
The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1467.7
|Support 1
|1421.5
|Resistance 2
|1491.9
|Support 2
|1399.5
|Resistance 3
|1513.9
|Support 3
|1375.3
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 17.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 67.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 390 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1468.35 & ₹1422.65 yesterday to end at ₹1462.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
