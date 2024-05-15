Active Stocks
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1493.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1498

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1498 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1493.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1448.45, reached a high of 1509.85, and a low of 1437.25 before closing at 1440.7. The market capitalization stood at 41,166.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,805 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:00:01 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reported a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.28% and 31.99% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:00:10 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 59.13% and a revenue growth of 33.76% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 48715.41 cr which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to achieve a revenue growth of 28.30% and a profit growth of 46.03% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:34:59 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 13.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:10:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach 1493.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Mphasis is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7230.0144.32.049191.16720.0545025.84
Mphasis2276.0-23.45-1.022835.01807.043016.17
KPIT Technologies1493.4-4.6-0.311764.0895.140940.64
Coforge4614.855.31.216840.04060.1528529.15
Cyient1751.256.23.322457.01209.019247.86
15 May 2024, 05:32:43 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies stock's high price for the day was 1510, while the low price was 1479.65.

15 May 2024, 03:55:35 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.85% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM is 20.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1493.4, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1493.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1493.4 - a 0.31% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1506.7 , 1522.35 , 1535.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1477.7 , 1464.35 , 1448.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:31:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:16:39 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1491.6, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1491.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1459.52 and 1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:54 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1481.46
10 Days1497.16
20 Days1466.20
50 Days1478.96
100 Days1509.77
300 Days1364.58
15 May 2024, 03:01:35 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Neutral and long term trend is Neutral

15 May 2024, 02:46:29 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -3.45% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 2 PM is 3.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1490.6, down by 0.49%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:44:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1488.0 and a low of 1484.05 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock exceeded all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11489.28Support 11485.33
Resistance 21490.62Support 21482.72
Resistance 31493.23Support 31481.38
15 May 2024, 02:18:18 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:09:40 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1484.6, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1484.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1459.52 and 1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:51:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.23% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 1 PM is 1.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1486.15, down by 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:40:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1489.52 and 1481.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1481.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 1489.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11486.52Support 11483.02
Resistance 21488.38Support 21481.38
Resistance 31490.02Support 31479.52
15 May 2024, 01:02:39 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1479.65 and a high of 1510 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:49:29 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.29% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is 2.29% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1485.5, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33:04 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1487.5 and a low of 1479.65 in the recent trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1483.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11489.52Support 11481.67
Resistance 21492.43Support 21476.73
Resistance 31497.37Support 31473.82
15 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Neutral and long term trend is Neutral

15 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1481.46
10 Days1497.16
20 Days1466.20
50 Days1478.96
100 Days1509.77
300 Days1364.58
15 May 2024, 12:15:04 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1485.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1485.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1459.52 and 1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:46:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 5.78% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded by KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is 5.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1484.2, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:35:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1487.2 and 1477.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1477.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1487.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11483.4Support 11478.3
Resistance 21486.8Support 21476.6
Resistance 31488.5Support 31473.2
15 May 2024, 11:24:27 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1483.1, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1483.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1459.52 and 1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:17:19 AM IST

15 May 2024, 11:05:05 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:53:23 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1484.9, showing a decrease of -0.87%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1489.7 & a low of 1480.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11487.2Support 11477.5
Resistance 21493.3Support 21473.9
Resistance 31496.9Support 31467.8
15 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55:09 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.87% to 1485, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. Mphasis is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7108.8523.150.339191.16720.0544271.36
Mphasis2295.0-4.45-0.192835.01807.043375.27
KPIT Technologies1485.0-13.0-0.871764.0895.140710.36
Coforge4576.016.50.366840.04060.1528289.29
Cyient1714.419.41.142457.01209.018843.39
15 May 2024, 09:30:48 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1486.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1486.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1459.52 and 1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:24:13 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at 1488.55. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a significant increase of 62.61% to 1488.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-7.74%
6 Months7.46%
YTD-1.08%
1 Year62.61%
15 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11527.72Support 11459.52
Resistance 21550.63Support 21414.23
Resistance 31595.92Support 31391.32
15 May 2024, 08:37:10 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 678 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1275 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 665 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03:19 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1440.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1509.85 & 1437.25 yesterday to end at 1440.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

