KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1493.4, down -0.31% from yesterday's 1498

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1448.45, reached a high of ₹1509.85, and a low of ₹1437.25 before closing at ₹1440.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,166.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,805 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reported a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.28% and 31.99% respectively.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 59.13% and a revenue growth of 33.76% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has recorded a revenue of 48715.41 cr which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to achieve a revenue growth of 28.30% and a profit growth of 46.03% in the fourth quarter.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 13.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach ₹1493.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Mphasis is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7230.0
|144.3
|2.04
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45025.84
|Mphasis
|2276.0
|-23.45
|-1.02
|2835.0
|1807.0
|43016.17
|KPIT Technologies
|1493.4
|-4.6
|-0.31
|1764.0
|895.1
|40940.64
|Coforge
|4614.8
|55.3
|1.21
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28529.15
|Cyient
|1751.2
|56.2
|3.32
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19247.86
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies stock's high price for the day was ₹1510, while the low price was ₹1479.65.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM is 20.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1493.4, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1493.4 - a 0.31% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1506.7 , 1522.35 , 1535.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1477.7 , 1464.35 , 1448.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1491.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1459.52 and ₹1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1481.46
|10 Days
|1497.16
|20 Days
|1466.20
|50 Days
|1478.96
|100 Days
|1509.77
|300 Days
|1364.58
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Neutral and long term trend is Neutral
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 2 PM is 3.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1490.6, down by 0.49%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1488.0 and a low of 1484.05 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock exceeded all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1489.28
|Support 1
|1485.33
|Resistance 2
|1490.62
|Support 2
|1482.72
|Resistance 3
|1493.23
|Support 3
|1481.38
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1484.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1459.52 and ₹1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 1 PM is 1.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1486.15, down by 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1489.52 and 1481.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1481.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 1489.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1486.52
|Support 1
|1483.02
|Resistance 2
|1488.38
|Support 2
|1481.38
|Resistance 3
|1490.02
|Support 3
|1479.52
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1479.65 and a high of ₹1510 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is 2.29% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1485.5, showing a decrease of -0.83%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1487.5 and a low of 1479.65 in the recent trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1483.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1489.52
|Support 1
|1481.67
|Resistance 2
|1492.43
|Support 2
|1476.73
|Resistance 3
|1497.37
|Support 3
|1473.82
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Neutral and long term trend is Neutral
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1485.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1459.52 and ₹1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded by KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is 5.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1484.2, showing a decrease of -0.92%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1487.2 and 1477.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1477.5 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1487.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1483.4
|Support 1
|1478.3
|Resistance 2
|1486.8
|Support 2
|1476.6
|Resistance 3
|1488.5
|Support 3
|1473.2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1483.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1459.52 and ₹1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.98% to reach ₹1483.3, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Mphasis is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each down by 0.08% and 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7113.9
|28.2
|0.4
|9191.1
|6720.05
|44302.81
|Mphasis
|2296.8
|-2.65
|-0.12
|2835.0
|1807.0
|43409.29
|KPIT Technologies
|1483.3
|-14.7
|-0.98
|1764.0
|895.1
|40663.75
|Coforge
|4613.15
|53.65
|1.18
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28518.95
|Cyient
|1726.5
|31.5
|1.86
|2457.0
|1209.0
|18976.38
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1484.9, showing a decrease of -0.87%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1489.7 & a low of 1480.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1487.2
|Support 1
|1477.5
|Resistance 2
|1493.3
|Support 2
|1473.9
|Resistance 3
|1496.9
|Support 3
|1467.8
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.87% to ₹1485, while its peer companies are displaying a mixed performance. Mphasis is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7108.85
|23.15
|0.33
|9191.1
|6720.05
|44271.36
|Mphasis
|2295.0
|-4.45
|-0.19
|2835.0
|1807.0
|43375.27
|KPIT Technologies
|1485.0
|-13.0
|-0.87
|1764.0
|895.1
|40710.36
|Coforge
|4576.0
|16.5
|0.36
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28289.29
|Cyient
|1714.4
|19.4
|1.14
|2457.0
|1209.0
|18843.39
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1486.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1459.52 and ₹1527.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1459.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1527.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹1488.55. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a significant increase of 62.61% to ₹1488.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-7.74%
|6 Months
|7.46%
|YTD
|-1.08%
|1 Year
|62.61%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1527.72
|Support 1
|1459.52
|Resistance 2
|1550.63
|Support 2
|1414.23
|Resistance 3
|1595.92
|Support 3
|1391.32
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 665 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.85 & ₹1437.25 yesterday to end at ₹1440.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
