KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1760.2 and closed at ₹1748.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1794.75 and a low of ₹1742.5, with a market capitalization of ₹48419.02 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 28,441 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while its 52-week low is ₹1038.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1806.63 & second resistance of ₹1825.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1857.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1857.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.61%, currently trading at ₹1815.45. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 58.61% to ₹1815.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.78%
|3 Months
|10.45%
|6 Months
|9.17%
|YTD
|18.08%
|1 Year
|58.61%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1806.63
|Support 1
|1755.38
|Resistance 2
|1825.72
|Support 2
|1723.22
|Resistance 3
|1857.88
|Support 3
|1704.13
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 15.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1794.75 & ₹1742.5 yesterday to end at ₹1784.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend