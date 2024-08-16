Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 1786.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1843.35 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1760.2 and closed at 1748.2. The stock reached a high of 1794.75 and a low of 1742.5, with a market capitalization of 48419.02 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 28,441 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while its 52-week low is 1038.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1843.35, up 3.17% from yesterday's ₹1786.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1806.63 & second resistance of 1825.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1857.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1857.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.61%, currently trading at 1815.45. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 58.61% to 1815.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.78%
3 Months10.45%
6 Months9.17%
YTD18.08%
1 Year58.61%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11806.63Support 11755.38
Resistance 21825.72Support 21723.22
Resistance 31857.88Support 31704.13
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 15.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4453
    Buy5555
    Hold3322
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 705 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1127 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1748.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1794.75 & 1742.5 yesterday to end at 1784.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

