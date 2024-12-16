KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened and closed at ₹1540.75, showing no price movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1545 and a low of ₹1508.05, indicating some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹41,622.48 crores, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its low of ₹1283.30. The BSE volume for the day was 18,567 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1549.0
|Support 1
|1511.05
|Resistance 2
|1566.0
|Support 2
|1490.1
|Resistance 3
|1586.95
|Support 3
|1473.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 800 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1545 & ₹1508.05 yesterday to end at ₹1533.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.