KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1531.1, up 2.52% from yesterday's 1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, KPIT Technologies had an open price of ₹1504 and a close price of ₹1498. The stock reached a high of ₹1510 and a low of ₹1479.65. The market capitalization was ₹40940.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 36519 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, KPIT Technologies reported a ROE of 31.31% and a return on investment of 24.64%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 31.28% in the current fiscal year and 31.99% in the upcoming fiscal year.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies has shown a consistent growth in EPS of 59.13% and revenue of 33.76% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 48715.41 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 28.30% and a profit growth of 46.03% in the upcoming quarter 4.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 10.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price has increased by 2.52% to reach ₹1531.1, following the trend of its industry peers including Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7307.0
|87.9
|1.22
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45505.37
|Mphasis
|2374.15
|101.2
|4.45
|2835.0
|1807.0
|44871.2
|KPIT Technologies
|1531.1
|37.7
|2.52
|1764.0
|895.1
|41974.16
|Coforge
|4675.55
|60.75
|1.32
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28904.71
|Cyient
|1765.6
|12.0
|0.68
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19406.14
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1500 and a high of ₹1549.65 on the current trading day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1531.1 - a 2.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1554.22 , 1575.98 , 1602.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1506.32 , 1480.18 , 1458.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM has increased by 158.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1531.1, showing a rise of 2.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1506.7 & second resistance of ₹1522.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1535.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1535.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1479.30
|10 Days
|1496.11
|20 Days
|1466.42
|50 Days
|1477.61
|100 Days
|1510.11
|300 Days
|1366.67
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 2 PM is 166.34% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1513, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a continued decrease in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1518.57 and 1504.87 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1504.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1518.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.47
|Support 1
|1508.72
|Resistance 2
|1521.48
|Support 2
|1503.98
|Resistance 3
|1526.22
|Support 3
|1499.97
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded by 1 PM has increased by 172.99% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1510.05, up by 1.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1519.72 and 1501.97 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1501.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1519.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.57
|Support 1
|1504.87
|Resistance 2
|1526.13
|Support 2
|1498.73
|Resistance 3
|1532.27
|Support 3
|1491.17
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1500 and a high of ₹1549.65 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 172.38% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹1511.5, up by 1.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1523.2 and a trough of 1505.45 during the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1511.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1504.5 and 1492.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1519.72
|Support 1
|1501.97
|Resistance 2
|1530.33
|Support 2
|1494.83
|Resistance 3
|1537.47
|Support 3
|1484.22
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is 179.09% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1512.05, reflecting a 1.25% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1536.4 and a low of 1516.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1521.05 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1512.85 and 1499.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1531.55
|Support 1
|1511.9
|Resistance 2
|1543.8
|Support 2
|1504.5
|Resistance 3
|1551.2
|Support 3
|1492.25
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, the stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.93% to reach ₹1522.2, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.13% and -0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7271.35
|52.25
|0.72
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45283.35
|Mphasis
|2361.45
|88.5
|3.89
|2835.0
|1807.0
|44631.17
|KPIT Technologies
|1522.2
|28.8
|1.93
|1764.0
|895.1
|41730.17
|Coforge
|4666.5
|51.7
|1.12
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28848.76
|Cyient
|1792.15
|38.55
|2.2
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19697.96
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 197.31% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1527.3, reflecting a 2.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1548.35 & a low of 1526.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1542.9
|Support 1
|1521.05
|Resistance 2
|1556.55
|Support 2
|1512.85
|Resistance 3
|1564.75
|Support 3
|1499.2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies stock has increased by 3.05% to reach ₹1539, in line with the growth seen in its industry counterparts including Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have also shown a slight increase of 0.25% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7253.0
|33.9
|0.47
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45169.07
|Mphasis
|2349.4
|76.45
|3.36
|2835.0
|1807.0
|44403.43
|KPIT Technologies
|1539.0
|45.6
|3.05
|1764.0
|895.1
|42190.73
|Coforge
|4665.75
|50.95
|1.1
|6840.0
|4060.15
|28844.13
|Cyient
|1770.25
|16.65
|0.95
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19457.25
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1543.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1535.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.18% and is currently trading at ₹1525.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have surged by 61.05% to reach ₹1525.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|-10.26%
|6 Months
|7.19%
|YTD
|-1.36%
|1 Year
|61.05%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1506.7
|Support 1
|1477.7
|Resistance 2
|1522.35
|Support 2
|1464.35
|Resistance 3
|1535.7
|Support 3
|1448.7
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1510 & ₹1479.65 yesterday to end at ₹1498. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.
