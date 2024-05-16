Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1531.1, up 2.52% from yesterday's 1493.4

50 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 1493.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, KPIT Technologies had an open price of 1504 and a close price of 1498. The stock reached a high of 1510 and a low of 1479.65. The market capitalization was 40940.64 crore. The 52-week high was 1764 and the 52-week low was 895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 36519 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, KPIT Technologies reported a ROE of 31.31% and a return on investment of 24.64%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 31.28% in the current fiscal year and 31.99% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies has shown a consistent growth in EPS of 59.13% and revenue of 33.76% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 48715.41 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 28.30% and a profit growth of 46.03% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 10.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price has increased by 2.52% to reach 1531.1, following the trend of its industry peers including Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also risen by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7307.087.91.229191.16720.0545505.37
Mphasis2374.15101.24.452835.01807.044871.2
KPIT Technologies1531.137.72.521764.0895.141974.16
Coforge4675.5560.751.326840.04060.1528904.71
Cyient1765.612.00.682457.01209.019406.14
16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1500 and a high of 1549.65 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1531.1, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1531.1 - a 2.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1554.22 , 1575.98 , 1602.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1506.32 , 1480.18 , 1458.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 158.41% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM has increased by 158.41% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1531.1, showing a rise of 2.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1530, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1506.7 & second resistance of 1522.35 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1535.7. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1535.7 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1479.30
10 Days1496.11
20 Days1466.42
50 Days1477.61
100 Days1510.11
300 Days1366.67
16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 166.34% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 2 PM is 166.34% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at 1513, reflecting a 1.31% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a continued decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1518.57 and 1504.87 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1504.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1518.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.47Support 11508.72
Resistance 21521.48Support 21503.98
Resistance 31526.22Support 31499.97
16 May 2024, 02:17 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 11.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1512.15, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 172.99% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded by 1 PM has increased by 172.99% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1510.05, up by 1.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1519.72 and 1501.97 in the last hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1501.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1519.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.57Support 11504.87
Resistance 21526.13Support 21498.73
Resistance 31532.27Support 31491.17
16 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1500 and a high of 1549.65 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 172.38% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has increased by 172.38% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 1511.5, up by 1.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1523.2 and a trough of 1505.45 during the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1511.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 1504.5 and 1492.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.72Support 11501.97
Resistance 21530.33Support 21494.83
Resistance 31537.47Support 31484.22
16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1479.30
10 Days1496.11
20 Days1466.42
50 Days1477.61
100 Days1510.11
300 Days1366.67
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1513.85, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 179.09% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is 179.09% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1512.05, reflecting a 1.25% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1536.4 and a low of 1516.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1521.05 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1512.85 and 1499.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11531.55Support 11511.9
Resistance 21543.8Support 21504.5
Resistance 31551.2Support 31492.25
16 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1519.3, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1506.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1522.35. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1522.35 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, the stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.93% to reach 1522.2, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.13% and -0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7271.3552.250.729191.16720.0545283.35
Mphasis2361.4588.53.892835.01807.044631.17
KPIT Technologies1522.228.81.931764.0895.141730.17
Coforge4666.551.71.126840.04060.1528848.76
Cyient1792.1538.552.22457.01209.019697.96
16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 197.31% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is 197.31% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1527.3, reflecting a 2.27% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1548.35 & a low of 1526.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11542.9Support 11521.05
Resistance 21556.55Support 21512.85
Resistance 31564.75Support 31499.2
16 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies stock has increased by 3.05% to reach 1539, in line with the growth seen in its industry counterparts including Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have also shown a slight increase of 0.25% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7253.033.90.479191.16720.0545169.07
Mphasis2349.476.453.362835.01807.044403.43
KPIT Technologies1539.045.63.051764.0895.142190.73
Coforge4665.7550.951.16840.04060.1528844.13
Cyient1770.2516.650.952457.01209.019457.25
16 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1543.25, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹1493.4

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1543.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1535.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.18% and is currently trading at 1525.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have surged by 61.05% to reach 1525.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months-10.26%
6 Months7.19%
YTD-1.36%
1 Year61.05%
16 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11506.7Support 11477.7
Resistance 21522.35Support 21464.35
Resistance 31535.7Support 31448.7
16 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 13.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 537 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1248 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1498 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1510 & 1479.65 yesterday to end at 1498. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.