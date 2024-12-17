Explore
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 1533.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1548.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1535 and closed slightly lower at 1533.45, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of 1554.95 and a low of 1521 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 41,656.41 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its low of 1283.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1548.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1533.85

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1548.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1516.9 and 1551.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1516.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:16:27 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 1536.00. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have appreciated by 1.04%, also reaching 1536.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months-11.39%
6 Months3.68%
YTD1.35%
1 Year1.04%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11551.7Support 11516.9
Resistance 21570.75Support 21501.15
Resistance 31586.5Support 31482.1
17 Dec 2024, 08:30:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 16.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 947 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1590 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 884 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:19 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1533.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1554.95 & 1521 yesterday to end at 1533.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

