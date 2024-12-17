KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1535 and closed slightly lower at ₹1533.45, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1554.95 and a low of ₹1521 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹41,656.41 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above its low of ₹1283.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1548.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1516.9 and ₹1551.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1516.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹1536.00. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have appreciated by 1.04%, also reaching ₹1536.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.02%
|3 Months
|-11.39%
|6 Months
|3.68%
|YTD
|1.35%
|1 Year
|1.04%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1551.7
|Support 1
|1516.9
|Resistance 2
|1570.75
|Support 2
|1501.15
|Resistance 3
|1586.5
|Support 3
|1482.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 884 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1554.95 & ₹1521 yesterday to end at ₹1533.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.