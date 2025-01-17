Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 1342.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1323.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1380 and closed at 1342.25, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 1380 and a low of 1313.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,847.64 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1928.75, while the 52-week low stands at 1283.30. BSE volume recorded was 113,833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1309 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 928 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1195 k & BSE volume was 113 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1342.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1380 & 1313.45 yesterday to end at 1323.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

