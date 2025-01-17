KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1380 and closed at ₹1342.25, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1380 and a low of ₹1313.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,847.64 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1283.30. BSE volume recorded was 113,833 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1195 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1380 & ₹1313.45 yesterday to end at ₹1323.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend