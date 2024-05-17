KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1519.3, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1531.1

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1500 and closed at ₹1493.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1549.65 and a low of ₹1500. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,974.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1764 and the low was ₹895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 100,801 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 3.15% MF holding & 23.98% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.61% in december to 3.15% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.48% in december to 23.98% in march quarter.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: In the most recent fiscal year, KPIT Technologies reported a ROE of 31.31% and a return on investment value of 24.64%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.28% and 31.99%, respectively.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 59.13% and a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 48715.41 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to experience a revenue growth of 28.30% and a profit growth of 46.03% in the fourth quarter.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.77% to reach ₹1519.3, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While Mphasis is declining, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient are all experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7359.35
|61.2
|0.84
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45831.38
|Mphasis
|2310.95
|-60.5
|-2.55
|2835.0
|1807.0
|43676.72
|KPIT Technologies
|1519.3
|-11.8
|-0.77
|1764.0
|895.1
|41650.67
|Coforge
|4714.0
|32.95
|0.7
|6840.0
|4060.15
|29142.41
|Cyient
|1770.0
|5.75
|0.33
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19454.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies stock reached a high of ₹1538.75 and a low of ₹1508.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1519.3, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1519.3 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1530.4 , 1551.15 , 1562.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1498.45 , 1487.25 , 1466.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -63.03% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 3 PM is 63.03% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹1519.3, a decrease of 0.77%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1510, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1510 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1506.32 and ₹1554.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1506.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1554.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1478.21
|10 Days
|1496.18
|20 Days
|1466.26
|50 Days
|1475.72
|100 Days
|1510.72
|300 Days
|1368.86
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -70.86% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 2 PM is down by 70.86% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1516.1, a decrease of 0.98%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a possible sustained upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1522.2 and a low of 1511.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance of 1514.75 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.55
|Support 1
|1510.8
|Resistance 2
|1527.25
|Support 2
|1505.75
|Resistance 3
|1532.3
|Support 3
|1500.05
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1517.45, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1517.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1506.32 and ₹1554.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1506.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1554.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -74.28% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 1 PM is down by 74.28% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1511.8, reflecting a decrease of 1.26%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1515.62 and 1511.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1511.07 and selling near hourly resistance at 1515.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1514.75
|Support 1
|1510.65
|Resistance 2
|1517.2
|Support 2
|1509.0
|Resistance 3
|1518.85
|Support 3
|1506.55
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock of KPIT Technologies reached a high of ₹1538.75 and a low of ₹1511.3 on the current trading day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -75.18% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM has decreased by 75.18% compared to the previous day, while the price was at ₹1513.4, showing a decline of 1.16%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1518.7 and 1509.95 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1509.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1518.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.62
|Support 1
|1511.07
|Resistance 2
|1518.28
|Support 2
|1509.18
|Resistance 3
|1520.17
|Support 3
|1506.52
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1478.21
|10 Days
|1496.18
|20 Days
|1466.26
|50 Days
|1475.72
|100 Days
|1510.72
|300 Days
|1368.86
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1513.5, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1506.32 and ₹1554.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1506.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1554.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -77.15% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 11 AM is down by 77.15% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1516.3, showing a decrease of 0.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1521.98 and 1508.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1508.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1521.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.7
|Support 1
|1509.95
|Resistance 2
|1523.75
|Support 2
|1506.25
|Resistance 3
|1527.45
|Support 3
|1501.2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1513.5, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1506.32 and ₹1554.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1506.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1554.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -79.85% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for KPIT Technologies until 10 AM is down by 79.85% compared to yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.12% to ₹1514. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1525.15 & a low of 1512.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1521.98
|Support 1
|1508.88
|Resistance 2
|1530.12
|Support 2
|1503.92
|Resistance 3
|1535.08
|Support 3
|1495.78
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1513, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1531.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1513 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1506.32 and ₹1554.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1506.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1554.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹1523.70. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have gained 63.90% to reach ₹1523.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.21%
|3 Months
|-8.97%
|6 Months
|3.34%
|YTD
|1.03%
|1 Year
|63.9%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1554.22
|Support 1
|1506.32
|Resistance 2
|1575.98
|Support 2
|1480.18
|Resistance 3
|1602.12
|Support 3
|1458.42
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1387 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1287 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1493.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1549.65 & ₹1500 yesterday to end at ₹1493.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
