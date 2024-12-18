Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1510.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1524.1 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1525.45 and closed higher at 1533.85, reaching a daily high of 1550 and a low of 1507. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 41,029.27 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 18,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07:46 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: On the current trading day, KPIT Technologies' stock recorded a low of 1510.5 and reached a high of 1537.05. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51:44 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.77% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 12.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1515, reflecting a rise of 0.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement coupled with increased volume often signals a sustainable rise, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34:20 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1531.9 and a low of 1519.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 1522.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support levels at 1516.63 and 1513.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11527.6Support 11514.7
Resistance 21536.2Support 21510.4
Resistance 31540.5Support 31501.8
18 Dec 2024, 12:24:19 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1539.14
10 Days1489.86
20 Days1421.66
50 Days1509.66
100 Days1640.52
300 Days1581.94
18 Dec 2024, 12:21:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:18:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1524.1, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1510.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1524.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1498.03 and 1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:45 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1534.33 and 1520.88 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1520.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1534.33. Please note that your training includes data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11532.37Support 11522.82
Resistance 21535.73Support 21516.63
Resistance 31541.92Support 31513.27
18 Dec 2024, 11:55:09 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.91% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1522.5, reflecting a decline of 0.78%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:20:22 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1524.85, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1510.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1524.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1498.03 and 1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18:09 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.81%, reaching 1523, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Mphasis and Cyient are experiencing declines, Tata Elxsi and Affle India are witnessing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mphasis3166.0-13.2-0.423239.552180.0559837.08
Tata Elxsi7288.724.70.349191.16285.0545391.4
KPIT Technologies1523.012.250.811928.751283.341752.1
Affle India1834.059.150.51883.1998.025695.85
Cyient2058.3-4.3-0.212457.01655.022623.28
18 Dec 2024, 11:06:02 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 16.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:45:45 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.15% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1526.8, reflecting a rise of 1.06%. Monitoring both trading volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1537.05 & a low of 1523.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11534.33Support 11520.88
Resistance 21542.42Support 21515.52
Resistance 31547.78Support 31507.43
18 Dec 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54:50 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 1.46% today, reaching 1532.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Cyient's shares are declining, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing slight changes of 0.04% and 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mphasis3181.11.90.063239.552180.0560122.47
Tata Elxsi7322.958.90.819191.16285.0545604.38
KPIT Technologies1532.8522.11.461928.751283.342022.13
Affle India1829.054.150.231883.1998.025625.8
Cyient2062.3-0.3-0.012457.01655.022667.24
18 Dec 2024, 09:30:46 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1527.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1510.75

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1527.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1498.03 and 1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.82%, currently trading at 1523.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have appreciated by 1.19%, reaching 1523.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-10.63%
6 Months0.03%
YTD-0.17%
1 Year1.19%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48:15 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.98Support 11498.03
Resistance 21563.97Support 21484.07
Resistance 31577.93Support 31458.08
18 Dec 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1025 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1006 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02:52 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1533.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1550 & 1507 yesterday to end at 1508. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

