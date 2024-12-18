KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1525.45 and closed higher at ₹1533.85, reaching a daily high of ₹1550 and a low of ₹1507. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹41,029.27 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 18,999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: On the current trading day, KPIT Technologies' stock recorded a low of ₹1510.5 and reached a high of ₹1537.05. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the day.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.77% higher than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 12.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1515, reflecting a rise of 0.28%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement coupled with increased volume often signals a sustainable rise, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1531.9 and a low of 1519.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 1522.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support levels at 1516.63 and 1513.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1527.6
|Support 1
|1514.7
|Resistance 2
|1536.2
|Support 2
|1510.4
|Resistance 3
|1540.5
|Support 3
|1501.8
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1539.14
|10 Days
|1489.86
|20 Days
|1421.66
|50 Days
|1509.66
|100 Days
|1640.52
|300 Days
|1581.94
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1524.1, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1510.75
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1524.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.03 and ₹1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1534.33 and 1520.88 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1520.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1534.33. Please note that your training includes data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1532.37
|Support 1
|1522.82
|Resistance 2
|1535.73
|Support 2
|1516.63
|Resistance 3
|1541.92
|Support 3
|1513.27
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.91% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1522.5, reflecting a decline of 0.78%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1524.85, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1510.75
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1524.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.03 and ₹1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.81%, reaching ₹1523, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Mphasis and Cyient are experiencing declines, Tata Elxsi and Affle India are witnessing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mphasis
|3166.0
|-13.2
|-0.42
|3239.55
|2180.05
|59837.08
|Tata Elxsi
|7288.7
|24.7
|0.34
|9191.1
|6285.05
|45391.4
|KPIT Technologies
|1523.0
|12.25
|0.81
|1928.75
|1283.3
|41752.1
|Affle India
|1834.05
|9.15
|0.5
|1883.1
|998.0
|25695.85
|Cyient
|2058.3
|-4.3
|-0.21
|2457.0
|1655.0
|22623.28
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.15% higher than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 2.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1526.8, reflecting a rise of 1.06%. Monitoring both trading volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1537.05 & a low of 1523.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1534.33
|Support 1
|1520.88
|Resistance 2
|1542.42
|Support 2
|1515.52
|Resistance 3
|1547.78
|Support 3
|1507.43
KPIT Technologies Live Updates:
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 1.46% today, reaching ₹1532.85, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Cyient's shares are declining, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, showing slight changes of 0.04% and 0%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mphasis
|3181.1
|1.9
|0.06
|3239.55
|2180.05
|60122.47
|Tata Elxsi
|7322.9
|58.9
|0.81
|9191.1
|6285.05
|45604.38
|KPIT Technologies
|1532.85
|22.1
|1.46
|1928.75
|1283.3
|42022.13
|Affle India
|1829.05
|4.15
|0.23
|1883.1
|998.0
|25625.8
|Cyient
|2062.3
|-0.3
|-0.01
|2457.0
|1655.0
|22667.24
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1527.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1510.75
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1527.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.03 and ₹1537.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1537.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.82%, currently trading at ₹1523.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have appreciated by 1.19%, reaching ₹1523.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-10.63%
|6 Months
|0.03%
|YTD
|-0.17%
|1 Year
|1.19%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1537.98
|Support 1
|1498.03
|Resistance 2
|1563.97
|Support 2
|1484.07
|Resistance 3
|1577.93
|Support 3
|1458.08
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1025 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1006 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1533.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1550 & ₹1507 yesterday to end at ₹1508. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.