KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1342.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹1340.70. The stock experienced a high of ₹1350.75 and a low of ₹1304.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,617.06 crore, KPIT Technologies has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75. The BSE volume for the day was 24,633 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 0.77%, currently trading at ₹1320.90. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of -21.70%, also standing at ₹1320.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.87%
|3 Months
|0.59%
|6 Months
|-28.57%
|YTD
|-10.53%
|1 Year
|-21.7%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1341.07
|Support 1
|1294.47
|Resistance 2
|1369.13
|Support 2
|1275.93
|Resistance 3
|1387.67
|Support 3
|1247.87
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 20.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 819 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1765 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 794 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1340.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1350.75 & ₹1304.45 yesterday to end at ₹1310.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend