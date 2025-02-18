Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 1340.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.85 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1342.60 and closed slightly lower at 1340.70. The stock experienced a high of 1350.75 and a low of 1304.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,617.06 crore, KPIT Technologies has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75. The BSE volume for the day was 24,633 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19:07 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 0.77%, currently trading at 1320.90. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of -21.70%, also standing at 1320.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.87%
3 Months0.59%
6 Months-28.57%
YTD-10.53%
1 Year-21.7%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11341.07Support 11294.47
Resistance 21369.13Support 21275.93
Resistance 31387.67Support 31247.87
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 20.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5544
    Hold3334
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell1122
18 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 819 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1765 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 794 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1340.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1350.75 & 1304.45 yesterday to end at 1310.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

