KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1487.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at 1489.1 and closed at 1487.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1496.25 and a low of 1470. The market capitalization stood at 40,567.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 961. The BSE volume for the day was 64,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1487.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1496.25 & 1470 yesterday to end at 1487.5. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

