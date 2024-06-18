KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1489.1 and closed at ₹1487.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1496.25 and a low of ₹1470. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,567.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 64,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1487.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1496.25 & ₹1470 yesterday to end at ₹1487.5. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.