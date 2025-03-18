Explore
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1242, down -0.64% from yesterday's 1250
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1242, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1250

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 1250 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1212.05 and closed slightly lower at 1206.75. The stock reached a high of 1258 and touched a low of 1212.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 34,311.38 crore, KPIT's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 1928.75 and low of 1142.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,331 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 12.33% MF holding & 17.35% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in to 12.33% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.95% in to 17.35% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34:17 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 32.00% & 30.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03:54 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Financial performance

KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:34:22 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 27.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
18 Mar 2025, 06:01:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies is currently down by 0.64%, priced at 1242, despite gains seen in its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7515.05155.952.1210017.954291.0550100.74
Mphasis2295.3596.154.373239.552171.043596.96
Kpit Technologies1242.0-8.0-0.641928.751142.1534091.79
Tata Elxsi5270.899.91.939082.95160.032828.44
Affle India1438.212.350.871883.1998.020168.68
18 Mar 2025, 05:32:58 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of 1219.55 and reached a high of 1249.95 today. This indicates a trading range of 30.40, reflecting the stock's volatility within the session. Investors may be monitoring these price movements for potential trading opportunities.

18 Mar 2025, 04:31:06 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1242, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1242 - a 0.64% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1255.37 , 1268.03 , 1286.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1224.12 , 1205.53 , 1192.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32:40 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:17:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1241.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1241.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1225.23 and 1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59:19 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1253.53
10 Days1249.40
20 Days1280.90
50 Days1339.03
100 Days1389.45
300 Days1547.35
18 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50:22 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -16.53% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 16.53% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at 1241.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Trading volume is a key factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36:44 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1241.52 and 1231.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1231.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1241.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.45Support 11237.5
Resistance 21247.1Support 21233.2
Resistance 31251.4Support 31230.55
18 Mar 2025, 02:12:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 27.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
18 Mar 2025, 02:04:39 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1240.25, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1240.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1225.23 and 1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.98% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 18.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1239, reflecting a decline of 0.88%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1238.07 and 1230.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1230.67 and selling near hourly resistance 1238.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11241.52Support 11231.32
Resistance 21246.03Support 21225.63
Resistance 31251.72Support 31221.12
18 Mar 2025, 01:14:51 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.37%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of 1219.55 and reached a high of 1249.95 today. This range indicates a fluctuation of 30.40, showcasing the stock's volatility within the trading session. Investors may find these price points significant for assessing market trends.

18 Mar 2025, 12:50:29 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -15.43% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 15.43% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1231.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1235.85 and 1223.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1223.05 and selling near hourly resistance 1235.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11238.07Support 11230.67
Resistance 21241.93Support 21227.13
Resistance 31245.47Support 31223.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:46 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1253.53
10 Days1249.40
20 Days1280.90
50 Days1339.03
100 Days1389.45
300 Days1547.35
18 Mar 2025, 12:22:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:15:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1232.85, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1225.23 and 1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -12.93% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 12.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1234.35, reflecting a decline of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1244.1 and 1225.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1225.9 and selling near hourly resistance 1244.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11235.85Support 11223.05
Resistance 21243.35Support 21217.75
Resistance 31248.65Support 31210.25
18 Mar 2025, 11:20:54 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1227.30, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1227.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1225.23 and 1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies is currently down by 1.76% at 1228.05, despite gains seen by its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India today. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.09% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7560.25201.152.7310017.954291.0550402.08
Mphasis2277.177.93.543239.552171.043250.33
Kpit Technologies1228.05-21.95-1.761928.751142.1533708.87
Tata Elxsi5272.0101.11.969082.95160.032835.91
Affle India1428.252.40.171883.1998.020029.15
18 Mar 2025, 11:00:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 28.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
18 Mar 2025, 10:48:17 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -4.91% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 4.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1236, reflecting a decline of 1.12%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal further price drops.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1244.3 & a low of 1226.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.1Support 11225.9
Resistance 21253.3Support 21216.9
Resistance 31262.3Support 31207.7
18 Mar 2025, 10:12:11 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:55:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price is currently down by 1.44%, trading at 1232, while its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are experiencing gains today. In contrast, the overall benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.85% and 0.76%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7485.3126.21.7110017.954291.0549902.41
Mphasis2252.753.52.433239.552171.042786.88
Kpit Technologies1232.0-18.0-1.441928.751142.1533817.3
Tata Elxsi5284.6113.72.29082.95160.032914.39
Affle India1430.54.650.331883.1998.020060.7
18 Mar 2025, 09:41:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 09:32:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1232.15, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1250

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1232.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1225.23 and 1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15:09 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.17%, currently trading at 1247.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have dropped -12.53%, while the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-10.19%
6 Months-28.88%
YTD-14.64%
1 Year-12.53%
18 Mar 2025, 08:50:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11268.78Support 11225.23
Resistance 21285.47Support 21198.37
Resistance 31312.33Support 31181.68
18 Mar 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 26.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
18 Mar 2025, 08:17:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1446 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 912 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1351 k & BSE volume was 95 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1206.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1258 & 1212.05 yesterday to end at 1250. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

