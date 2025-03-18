KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹ 1242, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹ 1250

12 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 1250 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.