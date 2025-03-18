KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1242, down -0.64% from yesterday's 1250

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1212.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1206.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1258 and touched a low of ₹1212.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹34,311.38 crore, KPIT's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and low of ₹1142.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,331 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 12.33% MF holding & 17.35% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in to 12.33% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.95% in to 17.35% in quarter.
KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 32.00% & 30.00% respectively.
KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 27.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies is currently down by 0.64%, priced at ₹1242, despite gains seen in its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7515.05
|155.95
|2.12
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50100.74
|Mphasis
|2295.35
|96.15
|4.37
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43596.96
|Kpit Technologies
|1242.0
|-8.0
|-0.64
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34091.79
|Tata Elxsi
|5270.8
|99.9
|1.93
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32828.44
|Affle India
|1438.2
|12.35
|0.87
|1883.1
|998.0
|20168.68
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of ₹1219.55 and reached a high of ₹1249.95 today. This indicates a trading range of ₹30.40, reflecting the stock's volatility within the session. Investors may be monitoring these price movements for potential trading opportunities.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1242 - a 0.64% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1255.37 , 1268.03 , 1286.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1224.12 , 1205.53 , 1192.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1241.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1225.23 and ₹1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1253.53
|10 Days
|1249.40
|20 Days
|1280.90
|50 Days
|1339.03
|100 Days
|1389.45
|300 Days
|1547.35
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 16.53% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1241.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.71%. Trading volume is a key factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decline.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1241.52 and 1231.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1231.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1241.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.45
|Support 1
|1237.5
|Resistance 2
|1247.1
|Support 2
|1233.2
|Resistance 3
|1251.4
|Support 3
|1230.55
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1240.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1225.23 and ₹1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 18.98% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1239, reflecting a decline of 0.88%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1238.07 and 1230.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1230.67 and selling near hourly resistance 1238.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1241.52
|Support 1
|1231.32
|Resistance 2
|1246.03
|Support 2
|1225.63
|Resistance 3
|1251.72
|Support 3
|1221.12
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of ₹1219.55 and reached a high of ₹1249.95 today. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹30.40, showcasing the stock's volatility within the trading session. Investors may find these price points significant for assessing market trends.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 15.43% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1231.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1235.85 and 1223.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1223.05 and selling near hourly resistance 1235.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1238.07
|Support 1
|1230.67
|Resistance 2
|1241.93
|Support 2
|1227.13
|Resistance 3
|1245.47
|Support 3
|1223.27
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1232.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1225.23 and ₹1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 12.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1234.35, reflecting a decline of 1.25%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1244.1 and 1225.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1225.9 and selling near hourly resistance 1244.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1235.85
|Support 1
|1223.05
|Resistance 2
|1243.35
|Support 2
|1217.75
|Resistance 3
|1248.65
|Support 3
|1210.25
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1227.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1225.23 and ₹1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies is currently down by 1.76% at ₹1228.05, despite gains seen by its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India today. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.09% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7560.25
|201.15
|2.73
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50402.08
|Mphasis
|2277.1
|77.9
|3.54
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43250.33
|Kpit Technologies
|1228.05
|-21.95
|-1.76
|1928.75
|1142.15
|33708.87
|Tata Elxsi
|5272.0
|101.1
|1.96
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32835.91
|Affle India
|1428.25
|2.4
|0.17
|1883.1
|998.0
|20029.15
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 4.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1236, reflecting a decline of 1.12%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal further price drops.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1244.3 & a low of 1226.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.1
|Support 1
|1225.9
|Resistance 2
|1253.3
|Support 2
|1216.9
|Resistance 3
|1262.3
|Support 3
|1207.7
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price is currently down by 1.44%, trading at ₹1232, while its peers like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are experiencing gains today. In contrast, the overall benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.85% and 0.76%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7485.3
|126.2
|1.71
|10017.95
|4291.05
|49902.41
|Mphasis
|2252.7
|53.5
|2.43
|3239.55
|2171.0
|42786.88
|Kpit Technologies
|1232.0
|-18.0
|-1.44
|1928.75
|1142.15
|33817.3
|Tata Elxsi
|5284.6
|113.7
|2.2
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32914.39
|Affle India
|1430.5
|4.65
|0.33
|1883.1
|998.0
|20060.7
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1232.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1225.23 and ₹1268.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1225.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1268.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.17%, currently trading at ₹1247.90. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have dropped -12.53%, while the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-10.19%
|6 Months
|-28.88%
|YTD
|-14.64%
|1 Year
|-12.53%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1268.78
|Support 1
|1225.23
|Resistance 2
|1285.47
|Support 2
|1198.37
|Resistance 3
|1312.33
|Support 3
|1181.68
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1351 k & BSE volume was 95 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1258 & ₹1212.05 yesterday to end at ₹1250. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.