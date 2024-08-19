KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1800 and closed at ₹1786.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1854.4 and a low of ₹1794.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹49157.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5, respectively. A total of 33,313 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1854.4 & ₹1794.35 yesterday to end at ₹1811.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend