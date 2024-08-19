Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 1786.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1811.55 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1800 and closed at 1786.75. The stock reached a high of 1854.4 and a low of 1794.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 49157.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1928.75 and 1038.5, respectively. A total of 33,313 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1063 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1120 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1786.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1854.4 & 1794.35 yesterday to end at 1811.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.