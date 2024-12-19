Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 1520.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1511 and closed slightly lower at 1510.75. The stock reached a high of 1537.05 and a low of 1510.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 41,284.47 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the 52-week low is 1283.30. The BSE volume for the day was 23,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:34:57 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1494.45, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹1520.3

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of 1508.6 & second support of 1494.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1479.95. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1479.95 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.27%, currently trading at 1485.80. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 1.29%, reaching 1485.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.82%
3 Months-8.92%
6 Months0.32%
YTD0.45%
1 Year1.29%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11537.25Support 11508.6
Resistance 21552.2Support 21494.9
Resistance 31565.9Support 31479.95
19 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 17.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:17:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 876 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1560 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 853 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1510.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1537.05 & 1510.5 yesterday to end at 1520.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

