KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Trading Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1511 and closed slightly lower at ₹1510.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1537.05 and a low of ₹1510.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹41,284.47 crore, KPIT's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1283.30. The BSE volume for the day was 23,574 shares.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1494.45, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹1520.3
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of ₹1508.6 & second support of ₹1494.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1479.95. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1479.95 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.27%, currently trading at ₹1485.80. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 1.29%, reaching ₹1485.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, rising to 24198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.82%
|3 Months
|-8.92%
|6 Months
|0.32%
|YTD
|0.45%
|1 Year
|1.29%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1537.25
|Support 1
|1508.6
|Resistance 2
|1552.2
|Support 2
|1494.9
|Resistance 3
|1565.9
|Support 3
|1479.95
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 17.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 876 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1560 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 853 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1510.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1537.05 & ₹1510.5 yesterday to end at ₹1520.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.