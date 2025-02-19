KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1309.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1310.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹1334 and a low of ₹1293.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,729.82 crore, KPIT's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,008 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 537 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1334 & ₹1293.15 yesterday to end at ₹1315. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend