KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1310.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1315 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1309.95 and closed slightly higher at 1310.85. The stock experienced a high of 1334 and a low of 1293.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,729.82 crore, KPIT's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,008 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 583 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1734 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 537 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1310.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1334 & 1293.15 yesterday to end at 1315. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

