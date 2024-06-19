KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Falls Amid Market Decline

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at ₹1480 and closed at ₹1479.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1519.8, while the low was ₹1475. The market capitalization stands at ₹41399.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the low is ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 44471 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price has dropped by 0.49% to reach ₹1503.4, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also experienced declines of 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mphasis
|2398.95
|-16.5
|-0.68
|2835.0
|1807.0
|45339.92
|Tata Elxsi
|7227.85
|-64.1
|-0.88
|9191.1
|6406.6
|45012.45
|KPIT Technologies
|1503.4
|-7.45
|-0.49
|1764.0
|961.0
|41214.78
|Coforge
|5240.15
|-31.9
|-0.61
|6840.0
|4291.05
|32395.13
|Cyient
|1915.25
|-6.4
|-0.33
|2457.0
|1386.0
|21050.98
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1491.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1510.85
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1491.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1484.17 and ₹1525.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1484.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1525.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹1510.50. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 40.97% to reach ₹1510.50, while the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|3.64%
|6 Months
|0.63%
|YTD
|-0.2%
|1 Year
|40.97%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.77
|Support 1
|1484.17
|Resistance 2
|1541.18
|Support 2
|1457.98
|Resistance 3
|1567.37
|Support 3
|1442.57
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 926 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1078 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 881 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1479.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1519.8 & ₹1475 yesterday to end at ₹1479.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend