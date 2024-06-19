Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Falls Amid Market Decline
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Falls Amid Market Decline

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1491.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1480 and closed at 1479.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1519.8, while the low was 1475. The market capitalization stands at 41399.83 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the low is 961. The BSE volume for the day was 44471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price has dropped by 0.49% to reach 1503.4, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, and Cyient. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also experienced declines of 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mphasis2398.95-16.5-0.682835.01807.045339.92
Tata Elxsi7227.85-64.1-0.889191.16406.645012.45
KPIT Technologies1503.4-7.45-0.491764.0961.041214.78
Coforge5240.15-31.9-0.616840.04291.0532395.13
Cyient1915.25-6.4-0.332457.01386.021050.98
19 Jun 2024, 09:31:35 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1491.95, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1510.85

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1491.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1484.17 and 1525.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1484.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1525.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at 1510.50. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have gained 40.97% to reach 1510.50, while the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months3.64%
6 Months0.63%
YTD-0.2%
1 Year40.97%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11525.77Support 11484.17
Resistance 21541.18Support 21457.98
Resistance 31567.37Support 31442.57
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 11.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 926 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1078 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 881 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1479.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1519.8 & 1475 yesterday to end at 1479.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue