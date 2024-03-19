Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Sinks in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 1382.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1387.7 and closed at 1382.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1390, while the lowest was 1351.65. The market capitalization stood at 36792.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764, and the low was 740.75. On the BSE, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies was 7288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1345.15, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹1382.95

The stock price of KPIT Technologies is currently 1345.15, which represents a decrease of -2.73% or -37.8 points from the previous trading period.

19 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a high of 1390 and a low of 1341.5 on the current day.

19 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

19 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1382.95 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 7301 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1382.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!