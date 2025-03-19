Explore
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1262.20, up 1.62% from yesterday's 1242.10
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1262.20, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1242.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.20 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1249.95 and closed slightly higher at 1250. The stock reached a high of 1249.95 and a low of 1219.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,091.79 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a 52-week low of 1142.15. The BSE volume recorded was 34,058 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:00 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 12.33% MF holding & 17.35% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in to 12.33% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.95% in to 17.35% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 32.00% & 30.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01:37 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Financial performance

KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33:50 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 25.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
19 Mar 2025, 06:02:19 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 1.62%, reaching 1262.20, while its industry counterparts displayed mixed results. Companies like Coforge and Mphasis experienced declines, whereas Tata Elxsi and Affle India posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7554.4-22.85-0.310017.954291.0550363.08
Mphasis2293.0-2.35-0.13239.552171.043552.33
Kpit Technologies1262.220.11.621928.751142.1534646.26
Tata Elxsi5367.0596.251.839082.95160.033427.92
Affle India1479.0540.852.841883.1998.020741.54
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of 1240 and peaked at 1276.25 today. This range reflects a moderate level of volatility, indicating active trading and investor interest in the company's shares.

19 Mar 2025, 04:34:59 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.31%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:52 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -2.35% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1262.20, reflecting a decline of 1.62%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price combined with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:45 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1262.20, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1262.20 - a 1.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1280.08 , 1297.42 , 1317.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1242.73 , 1222.72 , 1205.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:52 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:17:24 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1262.15, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1255.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1268.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1268.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:36 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1253.53
10 Days1249.40
20 Days1280.90
50 Days1339.03
100 Days1389.45
300 Days1547.35
19 Mar 2025, 02:51:16 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -0.61% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1263, reflecting a drop of 1.68%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1260.85 & a low of 1253.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11263.3Support 11255.95
Resistance 21265.75Support 21251.05
Resistance 31270.65Support 31248.6
19 Mar 2025, 02:10:02 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 26.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
19 Mar 2025, 02:07:11 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1255.90, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1255.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1268.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1268.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:57 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 1.96% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 1.96% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 1255.40, reflecting an increase of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1263.42 and 1248.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1248.72 and selling near hourly resistance 1263.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11256.17Support 11249.82
Resistance 21259.83Support 21247.13
Resistance 31262.52Support 31243.47
19 Mar 2025, 01:13:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:01:32 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock has seen a trading range today with a low of 1240 and a high of 1276.25. The stock's performance reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating investor interest within this price range.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:48 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1.18% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.18% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 1253.35, reflecting a rise of 0.91%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to assess market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price decline with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:01 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1271.4 and 1253.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1253.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1271.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11263.42Support 11248.72
Resistance 21272.48Support 21243.08
Resistance 31278.12Support 31234.02
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:39 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1253.53
10 Days1249.40
20 Days1280.90
50 Days1339.03
100 Days1389.45
300 Days1547.35
19 Mar 2025, 12:12:20 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1253.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1253.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1224.12 and 1255.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1224.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.98% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 9.98% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at 1256.95, reflecting a decline of 1.20%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1266.02 and 1252.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1252.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1266.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11271.4Support 11253.45
Resistance 21282.8Support 21246.9
Resistance 31289.35Support 31235.5
19 Mar 2025, 11:25:14 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1270, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1255.37 & second resistance of 1268.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1286.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1286.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 2.59%, reaching 1274.25, in a market where its peers displayed mixed performance. While Coforge experienced a decline, other peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India saw their prices rise. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7437.85-139.4-1.8410017.954291.0549586.07
Mphasis2296.10.750.033239.552171.043611.21
Kpit Technologies1274.2532.152.591928.751142.1534977.02
Tata Elxsi5303.032.20.619082.95160.033028.99
Affle India1468.730.52.121883.1998.020596.4
19 Mar 2025, 11:03:29 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 24.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
19 Mar 2025, 10:47:33 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.36% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 25.36% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 1265, reflecting a decrease of 1.84%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1263.55 & a low of 1249.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11266.02Support 11252.42
Resistance 21271.58Support 21244.38
Resistance 31279.62Support 31238.82
19 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:52:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price increased by 1.28% today, reaching 1258, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. While Coforge and Mphasis experienced declines, Tata Elxsi and Affle India saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.15%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7432.45-144.8-1.9110017.954291.0549550.07
Mphasis2279.55-15.8-0.693239.552171.043296.86
Kpit Technologies1258.015.91.281928.751142.1534530.98
Tata Elxsi5287.917.10.329082.95160.032934.95
Affle India1449.7511.550.81883.1998.020330.65
19 Mar 2025, 09:44:44 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.46%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 09:36:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1250.85, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹1242.10

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1250.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1224.12 and 1255.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1224.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:20:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 1244.50. However, over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have declined by 10.16%, also priced at 1244.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months-11.89%
6 Months-28.62%
YTD-15.15%
1 Year-10.16%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11255.37Support 11224.12
Resistance 21268.03Support 21205.53
Resistance 31286.62Support 31192.87
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:13 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 27.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
19 Mar 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1123 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 936 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1089 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:55 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1250 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1249.95 & 1219.55 yesterday to end at 1242. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

