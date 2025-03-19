KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1262.20, up 1.62% from yesterday's 1242.10

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1249.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1250. The stock reached a high of ₹1249.95 and a low of ₹1219.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,091.79 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1142.15. The BSE volume recorded was 34,058 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies has a 12.33% MF holding & 17.35% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in to 12.33% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.95% in to 17.35% in quarter.
KPIT Technologies has a ROE of 31.31% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 24.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 32.00% & 30.00% respectively.
KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 25.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 1.62%, reaching ₹1262.20, while its industry counterparts displayed mixed results. Companies like Coforge and Mphasis experienced declines, whereas Tata Elxsi and Affle India posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7554.4
|-22.85
|-0.3
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50363.08
|Mphasis
|2293.0
|-2.35
|-0.1
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43552.33
|Kpit Technologies
|1262.2
|20.1
|1.62
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34646.26
|Tata Elxsi
|5367.05
|96.25
|1.83
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33427.92
|Affle India
|1479.05
|40.85
|2.84
|1883.1
|998.0
|20741.54
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock experienced a low of ₹1240 and peaked at ₹1276.25 today. This range reflects a moderate level of volatility, indicating active trading and investor interest in the company's shares.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 2.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1262.20, reflecting a decline of 1.62%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price combined with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1262.20 - a 1.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1280.08 , 1297.42 , 1317.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1242.73 , 1222.72 , 1205.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1255.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1268.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1268.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1253.53
|10 Days
|1249.40
|20 Days
|1280.90
|50 Days
|1339.03
|100 Days
|1389.45
|300 Days
|1547.35
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1263, reflecting a drop of 1.68%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1260.85 & a low of 1253.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1263.3
|Support 1
|1255.95
|Resistance 2
|1265.75
|Support 2
|1251.05
|Resistance 3
|1270.65
|Support 3
|1248.6
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1255.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1268.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1268.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 1.96% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1255.40, reflecting an increase of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1263.42 and 1248.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1248.72 and selling near hourly resistance 1263.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1256.17
|Support 1
|1249.82
|Resistance 2
|1259.83
|Support 2
|1247.13
|Resistance 3
|1262.52
|Support 3
|1243.47
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock has seen a trading range today with a low of ₹1240 and a high of ₹1276.25. The stock's performance reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating investor interest within this price range.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.18% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹1253.35, reflecting a rise of 0.91%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to assess market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price decline with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1271.4 and 1253.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1253.45 and selling near hourly resistance 1271.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1263.42
|Support 1
|1248.72
|Resistance 2
|1272.48
|Support 2
|1243.08
|Resistance 3
|1278.12
|Support 3
|1234.02
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1253.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1224.12 and ₹1255.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1224.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 9.98% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at ₹1256.95, reflecting a decline of 1.20%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1266.02 and 1252.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1252.42 and selling near hourly resistance 1266.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1271.4
|Support 1
|1253.45
|Resistance 2
|1282.8
|Support 2
|1246.9
|Resistance 3
|1289.35
|Support 3
|1235.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1255.37 & second resistance of ₹1268.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1286.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1286.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies saw its share price increase by 2.59%, reaching ₹1274.25, in a market where its peers displayed mixed performance. While Coforge experienced a decline, other peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India saw their prices rise. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7437.85
|-139.4
|-1.84
|10017.95
|4291.05
|49586.07
|Mphasis
|2296.1
|0.75
|0.03
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43611.21
|Kpit Technologies
|1274.25
|32.15
|2.59
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34977.02
|Tata Elxsi
|5303.0
|32.2
|0.61
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33028.99
|Affle India
|1468.7
|30.5
|2.12
|1883.1
|998.0
|20596.4
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 25.36% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹1265, reflecting a decrease of 1.84%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1263.55 & a low of 1249.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1266.02
|Support 1
|1252.42
|Resistance 2
|1271.58
|Support 2
|1244.38
|Resistance 3
|1279.62
|Support 3
|1238.82
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price increased by 1.28% today, reaching ₹1258, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. While Coforge and Mphasis experienced declines, Tata Elxsi and Affle India saw gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.15%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7432.45
|-144.8
|-1.91
|10017.95
|4291.05
|49550.07
|Mphasis
|2279.55
|-15.8
|-0.69
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43296.86
|Kpit Technologies
|1258.0
|15.9
|1.28
|1928.75
|1142.15
|34530.98
|Tata Elxsi
|5287.9
|17.1
|0.32
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32934.95
|Affle India
|1449.75
|11.55
|0.8
|1883.1
|998.0
|20330.65
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1250.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1224.12 and ₹1255.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1224.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1255.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹1244.50. However, over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have declined by 10.16%, also priced at ₹1244.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|-11.89%
|6 Months
|-28.62%
|YTD
|-15.15%
|1 Year
|-10.16%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1255.37
|Support 1
|1224.12
|Resistance 2
|1268.03
|Support 2
|1205.53
|Resistance 3
|1286.62
|Support 3
|1192.87
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1089 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1249.95 & ₹1219.55 yesterday to end at ₹1242. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend